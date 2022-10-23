Liberty Bulldogs are 1A District 3 Champs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Liberty Bulldogs finished the regular season with an outstanding 24-2 mark and 4-1 in district play.

That 1 loss coming to Sneads just last week but the Bulldogs were able to get a little revenge and win their rematch with the Pirates this past Thursday to claim the 1A District 3 title.

This title being their second district title since 2018... Coach Sewell and her Bulldogs lost in the title game last year, so it was a motivating force for this season.

We talked to Coach Sewell earlier this season about what the team’s focus was this year.

“We’re feeling pretty great, you know we’re taking this season game by game, trying to get better in every game, trying to improve in something. Every practice we’ve talked about what each individual player wants to get better at, as a team what we want to get better at. Last year we had a great start to the season, we beat Blountstown twice, we upset Sneads and then we fell short in the district tournament and also the first round of the playoffs. So, we don’t want to look to far ahead and like I said, trying to get better every game.”

And get better they did, winning the district was step one now they shift their focus towards the state tournament... match-ups have not been released yet but the semifinal rounds will begin this upcoming Friday at 7pm.

