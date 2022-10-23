Liberty Bulldogs are 1A District 3 Champs

By Braden Maloy
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Liberty Bulldogs finished the regular season with an outstanding 24-2 mark and 4-1 in district play.

That 1 loss coming to Sneads just last week but the Bulldogs were able to get a little revenge and win their rematch with the Pirates this past Thursday to claim the 1A District 3 title.

This title being their second district title since 2018... Coach Sewell and her Bulldogs lost in the title game last year, so it was a motivating force for this season.

We talked to Coach Sewell earlier this season about what the team’s focus was this year.

“We’re feeling pretty great, you know we’re taking this season game by game, trying to get better in every game, trying to improve in something. Every practice we’ve talked about what each individual player wants to get better at, as a team what we want to get better at. Last year we had a great start to the season, we beat Blountstown twice, we upset Sneads and then we fell short in the district tournament and also the first round of the playoffs. So, we don’t want to look to far ahead and like I said, trying to get better every game.”

And get better they did, winning the district was step one now they shift their focus towards the state tournament... match-ups have not been released yet but the semifinal rounds will begin this upcoming Friday at 7pm.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Panama City employee arrested and charged with grand theft over $100,000
Former Panama City employee arrested for allegedly embezzling nearly $500,000
Viking Cruise Ship
Vikings Cruises no longer pursues Panama City
Bicyclist and truck crash
Bicyclist in critical condition after crash with pickup truck
Three friends who lost their jobs when the Panama City Paper Mill closed have opened their own...
Mill Boys Electric
Former Panama City employee arrested for allegedly embezzling nearly $500,000
City Manager of Panama City provides more information following former city employee arrest

Latest News

Gulf Coast Just Keeps Winning
Gulf Coast Just Keeps Winning
North Florida Motorplex
North Florida Motorplex set to host some very fast bikes!
Friday Night Overtime/Week 2 Scores and Highlights
High School Football Week 9 highlights and scores
American Cornhole Organization
American Cornhole Organization comes to Panama City Beach