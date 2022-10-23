Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Saturday! It’s another sunny October weekend in the Panhandle.

Clear skies will continue into tonight which will allow for more brisk temperatures through the overnight hours; but lows will thankfully be warmer than earlier than this week, so we’ll dodge the frost advisories for the foreseeable future. Temps will fall to the mid 50′s along the immediate coastline with inland areas in the chilly 40s. Expect more sunshine and warmth for Sunday, though. Temperatures will climb quickly through the 70s in the morning and midday hours, ultimately reaching the low 80s by the afternoon throughout Northwest Florida.

A few high clouds will roll in on Monday providing filtered sunshine as high temperatures return to the low 80s. A gradual warming trend will continue into Tuesday with high’s a few degrees warmer, although the real warming will be happening in the overnight hours as lows climb through the 50′s and into the 60′s by Tuesday night into Wednesday.

During this warming trend, the surface high pressure over the southeast will shift over to the Atlantic. With the Panhandle on the western side of the high, southerly winds will filter warm moist air back over Northwest Florida through Tuesday. This added moisture, combined with the passage of a weak front, should allow for some much-needed showers to develop Tuesday night into Wednesday. With much of the Panhandle in moderate to severe drought conditions, though, this rainfall likely won’t be enough to catch us up to where we should be this time of year.

Cooler temps follow the front, before we return to normal with more sunshine next weekend.

Get all the details and your 7-day forecast in the latest WJHG.com weathercast.

