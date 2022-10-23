Winning numbers drawn for $580M Powerball jackpot

The Powerball jackpot reached $580 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.
The Powerball jackpot reached $580 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.(Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot reached $580 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers are 19, 25, 48, 55, 60 and 18.

According to Powerball, this is the game’s 10th largest jackpot. The estimated cash value is about $278 million.

The jackpot was last won Aug. 3. There have been 33 drawings since then, but no one has matched all six numbers drawn.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Panama City employee arrested and charged with grand theft over $100,000
Former Panama City employee arrested for allegedly embezzling nearly $500,000
Viking Cruise Ship
Vikings Cruises no longer pursues Panama City
Bicyclist and truck crash
Bicyclist in critical condition after crash with pickup truck
Three friends who lost their jobs when the Panama City Paper Mill closed have opened their own...
Mill Boys Electric
Former Panama City employee arrested for allegedly embezzling nearly $500,000
City Manager of Panama City provides more information following former city employee arrest

Latest News

Weekend Forecast 10/22/22
Weekend Forecast
Represeantvies with eBay say the online marketplace is removing Halloween costumes based on...
Online marketplace stops sales of Jeffrey Dahmer-themed Halloween costumes
Red Bull chief Dietrich Mateschitz speaks on June 13, 2022, in Salzburg, Austria. The Austrian...
F1 team: Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz dies at 78
Represeantvies with eBay say the online marketplace is removing Halloween costumes based on...
Report: eBay removing Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes