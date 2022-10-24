Catching breast cancer early with self-breast exams in this week’s Medical Monday

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Breast cancer can’t usually be prevented but steps can be taken to catch it early.

“On a Sunday, in July, did a self-breast exam, and found a lump that I had not typically had,” Ann Wing, a breast cancer survivor, said.

During Wing’s self-breast exam, she felt a hard, pea-sized lump. It sent her on an immediate trip to the doctor.

“Check your breast,” Wing said. “You know your body best. Prevention is key. I can’t express, self-breast exams are incredibly important.”

The appointment was followed by testing, and it led to a stage one breast cancer diagnosis.

“It’s like the floor falls out from underneath you,” Wing said. “Facing that potential of dying can’t be explained. It was earth-shattering for me.”

Despite a lumpectomy and daily trips to the doctor for 30 rounds of radiation, with support from her husband, two kids, friends, and fellow survivors, Wing chose to smile through the pain.

“You have to smile,” Wing said. “You have to find joy because that goes a long way in recovery.”

Wing said as much as cancer took from her it did give her a special gift.

“We appreciate life, and we appreciate being here,” Wing said. “I think when we’re diagnosed with cancer, I think you truly are appreciative of being here every day, to see my children.”

Now, almost two years into recovery, it’s a message she wants to continue to share.

“Recovery is possible,” Wing said. “Women every day and men are beating it and taking this battle and they’re winning, and they will too.”

Wing emphasized how important a self-breast exam is. Whether you need to write it in a calendar or set a reminder on your phone she said to do whatever it takes to do this monthly.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.