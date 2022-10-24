Fall Thunder Beach Rally vendors provide insight about event

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The dust has officially settled from this year’s Fall Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally.

However, it’s never too late to look back on how things went overall.

“It’s a huge draw not just for the motorcycle crowd but you’ve got the people who wanted to see Dierks Bentley, or Three Days Grace, or whoever was playing,” said Robert Hayles, owner of LuckyKustomsLED.

Some vendors spoke highly of how things turned out from start to finish.

“It went fantastic,” said William Mackavage, owner of Kat Daddy Cigar Company. “We had four locations here at Frank Brown Park, the concert venue, down at Harley-Davidson, and down at the Lucky13 Strip.”

Some business owners said this was their very first Thunder Beach event, whereas others said they’ve been coming back for years.

“We’ve been coming down here since 2014, Spring and Fall,” Hayles said.

“Yes, this is my first Thunder Beach,” said Todd McNabney, owner of HEROIC Racing Apparel.

A number of vendors, including McNabney, traveled from far and wide to bring their business to the event.

“This crowd, they go for lights, sound, and bling, McNabney said. “My product actually protects your skin. I create a product that’s probably financial suicide.”

However, he said business was on the upside for him.

“I would probably say about 10,000, maybe 15,000 people stopped here,” McNabney said.

Other business owners said multiple customers frequented them as well.

“Probably 250 is about what we normally do here,” Hayles said.

“[It was] in the thousands, in the thousands,” Mackavage said. “We have a lot of repeat costumers who come back here, too.”

The roadways may seem calmer for now, but not for long.

Bikes are expected to flood the area for the next Thunder Beach Rally in the spring.

Those dates are May 3 - May 7.

