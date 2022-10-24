Disturbance call leads to possession arrest

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A disturbance call in Chipley led to a possession arrest on Sunday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 12:30 p.m., deputies and Chipley police responded to a home on Anderson Street after receiving disturbance reports. Officials arrived and claim they saw a male driving a car that matched the description from the complaint.

When deputies spoke to the driver, 21-year-old Qui’Sean Florence, they allegedly saw two firearms and a controlled substance in the passenger seat of Florence’s vehicle.

Deputies say they arrested and booked Florence into Washington County Jail for possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver within 1000 feet of public housing and possession of a weapon while in the commission of a felony.

