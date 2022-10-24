Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with just a few clouds cruising by our skies today. We’ll see them hang around our skies throughout the day, but no rain is expected from them. It’ll be mainly to mostly sunny for our Monday.

Temperatures are pleasantly cool out the door. Most are getting started in the 40s inland to near 50 on the coast. Grab a light jacket for the morning drive. But you won’t need the jacket all day as we warm up nicely. Temperatures reach the 60s by mid-morning and 70s for lunch with afternoon highs topping the low 80s.

High pressure is in place right now helping to bring plenty of sunshine today. But another cold front is on the way for tomorrow. Late in the day we’ll see a chance for a stray shower, then a passing shower Tuesday night associated with the front. Rain totals will be low, only a tenth or two expected.

Temperatures only take a small dip for the rest of the week as highs fall into the upper 70s and mornings remain pleasantly cool in the 50s.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with pleasantly warm temperatures after a cool start. Highs today reach the low 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has us reaching the low 80s tomorrow as a cold front stirs up a small rain chance late in the day.

