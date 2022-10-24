Shed destroyed, house damaged in Bay County fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An outdoor shed was destroyed, and a house was left damaged after a fire in Youngstown Sunday afternoon.

Bay Emergency officials told NewsChannel 7 a person was welding in the outdoor shed when they put the equipment down and walked away. We’re told when they returned a fire had started in the shed.

Officials said by the time they arrived on the scene, the shed was engulfed in flames, and the fire had spread onto a nearby fence and a neighboring house.

We’re told there was some damage to both the inside and the outside of the home.

Bay Emergency officials said they were able to get the fire under control in about 10 minutes after arriving on the scene. They said they stayed until the fire had been completely put out.

We’re told there were no injuries reported, and fire marshals are investigating.

