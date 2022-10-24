South Walton Fire District assisting Sanibel Fire Rescue.

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The South Walton Fire District has had several members helping out our neighbors down in Southwest Florida.

Crews from South Walton have worked out of Englewood Fire and as of today, crews are working with Sanibel Fire Rescue.

Sanibel was one of the hardest hit areas by Hurricane Ian.

Those that are helping in Sanibel have had to face some unique challenges because the roadways on the island have been washed out.

“Most people would take for granted the fact that an ambulance can travel by ground to take you to a care facility should you have a medical emergency. Well for anybody who is on Sanibel Island if they need to go to a hospital they are having to be flown out by helicopters. Our paramedics are there working around that challenge as well and are addressing any sort of patient care as necessary. Which just elevated challenges from maybe having a longer travel time from the initial time that call comes into when the person is actually going to make it to the hospital. And receive care from doctors, nurses, or surgeons,” Mackenzie McClintock, Public Information Officer, SWFD, said.

South Walton is one of many agencies from Northwest Florida assisting first responders recovering from Hurricane Ian.

