Sunday Evening Forecast

This evening will be fairly mild as temps fall into the 50′s with cloud coverage increasing through the overnight hours. A crisp feel will return Monday morning, but we’ll quickly climb back to the upper 70s and low 80s by the afternoon hours under mostly sunny skies. No rainfall is expected as our dry streak continues throughout Northwest Florida.

Tuesday will be the real transition day as humidity slowly returns to the Panhandle. Temperatures will be back in the low 80s, but dew points will be significantly warmer thanks to an eastward shift in the surface high pressure over the southeastern U.S. Southerly winds throughout the day will provide the moisture needed to develop showers late Tuesday into Wednesday as a front passes through the area. This rain is much needed, with all of Northwest Florida currently in moderate drought conditions or worse. Unfortunately, the half inch or so of rain we could recieve won’t be enough to drag us out of the drought, but we’ll certainly take what we can get.

The remainder of the week will be sunny with slightly cooler temperatures, before another shot at some welcome rainfall next weekend.

