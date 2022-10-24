The witches have arrived in St. Andrews

The Witches of St. Andrews are coming together to raise money for pancreatic cancer patients.
(WJHG)
By Alex Joyce
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Witches of St. Andrews are coming together to raise money for pancreatic cancer patients.

Instead of riding brooms, the witches invite you to pick up those walking shoes or even grab a bike for charity.

The Pancreatic Cancer Charity Ride for a Cure takes place this Saturday at 10:00 a.m. behind the Taproom in St. Andrews.

This event all started with one of the founding witches, Doris Bowdoin, who is an eight year pancreatic cancer survivor, wanting to help those struggling with pancreatic cancer.

“She inspired us to choose pancreatic cancer research and patient support as our mission,” Pat Rea, president of the Witches of St. Andrews, said.

For more information about the Witches of St. Andrews and this event, you van visit their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

