Back Beach Road crash ends in death

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A driver is dead after losing control of a car on Panama City Beach Parkway, according to Beach Police.

Officers say when they responded to the scene, they found a silver Toyota had been traveling east on Back Beach towards Cobb Road when the car entered the median.

According to officials, the driver lost control, and the car rolled. The driver, Steven R. Kinney of Panama City, was reportedly thrown from the vehicle.

Kinney was taken to Ascension Sacred Heart Bay with life-threatening injuries, but later died.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

