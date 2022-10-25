Bay County officials extinguish controlled burn that rekindled

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A controlled burn off of Thomas Drive rekindled Monday night causing emergency services to put it out.

Bay County Emergency Services said a company in the area was burning off land clearing debris in unincorporated Bay County off of Thomas Drive. Officials said the company had a day time permit to burn, but the fire rekindled.

The fire was contained and extinguished. Valerie Sale, Communications Director with Bay County, said there were no injuries and it was mainly a smoke issue.

