Chipola mens basketball team prepares for season ahead

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -After just two years, Donnie Tyndall has the Chipola mens basketball team coming off back to back state titles But the Indians aren’t satisfied.

“Well you know we’ve had a great two year run.” says third year head coach Donnie Tyndall. “The first two years we won the Panhandle, we won the State, we go to the final four and the national tournament both years. But I said when I got the job the goal was to win a national championship, and we haven’t done that yet.”

And though no national banners are hanging at the Indians home court, they are 27-2 at the Milt in the last two years and Tyndall thinks this years depth could make that record better “This could be our deepest team, I think we could play a legit 11 or 12 guys. So I like depth of our team, I like the athleticism of our team.”

And part of that athleticism comes from the work the guys put in off the basketball court this off season “The biggest thing at this level is always the growth and development of your players” coach Tyndall says “and a lot of people don’t understand it’s not just basketball it’s the weight room. So building their bodies up in the weight room has been a big focal point for us in the off season.” Another big focus for Tyndall this offseason was getting all of his new players familiar with the system. And cranking things up a notch “We’ve added a nice mix of transfers that are a little older and some good high school players coming in.”

JT Warren, a Chipola sophomore forward says “A lot of new guys coming in, it’s really been a lot of work. High intensity, trying to get the program right.”

Deyton Albury, a Chipola sophomore guard adds ”This summer was way different. We actually had practices and going over our system so the young guys could actually learn it so we could be better coming into this season.” The Indians begin their season November First against Coastal Alabama-North.

