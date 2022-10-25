Construction of Gulf Coast Parkway set to begin soon

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The amount of people moving to, and driving though, Bay County is booming. With more people comes more cars on the road.

Officials are working to make sure our infrastructure can keep up. One big project in the Callaway area is set to begin in November.

State Road 370, called Gulf Coast Parkway, will connect N. Tyndall Parkway and N. Star Avenue. It will be built right next to Tram Road, and a connector road to Tram Road will also be built with access to the Clifford Chester Sims State Veterans Nursing Home.

Ian Satter, public information officer for the Florida Department of Transportation, said the goal is to relieve drivers of that traffic headache.

“What this roadway does is it allows and alleviates some of the traffic on Tyndall parkway,” Satter said. “We know that we have a lot of folks that travel from that area from North Star Avenue.”

Currently one of the only roads commuters can use to get from N. Tyndall Parkway to N. Star Avenue is Tram Road, but a majority of that road is unpaved. Officials told NewChannel 7 that this new development will add a safer route for not only drivers, but everyone on the road.

“When the roadway is finished. you’ll have a new two-lane [road] for vehicles, but also with a 10-foot [multi-use] path,” Satter said. “It’s an opportunity for all road users to use that road safely. So, walkers, bicyclists, and pedestrians will be able to utilize that as well.”

We’re told because this is a brand-new road in a wooded area, drivers won’t have to expect many delays due to construction. The project also includes two traffic lights, one at the intersection of Gulf Coast Parkway and N. Tyndall parkway... and one at N. Star Avenue and Gulf Coast Parkway.

So, you might see some more traffic in those areas while those lights are being built. However, Satter said that ultimately officials hope it helps traffic move through safely and efficiently.

The project is expected to be completed fall of 2025. This may sound like a long time, but Satter said it’s because this is a new road and have to start from scratch.

The project is state funded, and we’re told the cost will total around $16 million.

