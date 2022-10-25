Downtown Panama City is getting spooky
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Fall Fest in Downtown Panama City is happening this Saturday.
The family-friendly event is an all day affair full of vendors, games, and spooky surprises.
The day kicks off with the Panama City Farmer’s Market in McKenzie Park at 8:00 a.m.
“We’re going to be all dressed up,” Bill Davenport, owner of Anchored Coffee & Roast, LLC, said. “We’re going to be giving candy out, out here at the market.”
Once the market ends, the fall bash starts at 1:00 p.m. at the park.
Trunk or treat takes place at 4:00 p.m.
And to close the night out, the Bay Arts Alliance and the Panama City Center for the Arts invites you out for a fright night haunted house.
“This entire building has turned into a haunted immersive experience,” Jayson Kretzer, Executive Director of Bay Arts Alliance, said.
The Fall Fest is free to the public, but the haunted house experience is a ticketed event.
This Saturday is sure to have something for the whole family.
