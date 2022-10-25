Franklin County Sheriff’s Office makes local child “honorary deputy”

By WJHG Newsroom and Victoria Scott
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Franklin County, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office added a new honorary deputy to its team Monday morning.

Kyson Barnes’ dreams of being just like the sheriff became a reality.

Barnes is battling spina bifida and a number of other medical problems, but all of that was put on the back burner at the sheriff’s office.

“They may be in pain, they may be suffering, but when you can do something, as you can see, he was not thinking about anything except being a deputy and writing a ticket,” Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said.

Kyson got his very own sheriff’s deputy uniform.

“The uniform I have on, the uniform Kyson had on were made by Blauer. They donated the uniform,” Sheriff Smith said.

If you see Kyson in his new uniform, you better watch out.

“I’m gonna arrest somebody if they’re being bad,” Honorary Sheriff’s Deputy Barnes said.

Kyson’s mother couldn’t help but become emotional.

“He was born at 29 weeks, 2 pounds, no amniotic fluid from 8 weeks of gestation. They told me to terminate him, but I didn’t,” Kyson Barnes’ mother, Ciera Barnes said.

Kyson, like so many who wear the badge, is a fighter.

“He’s beat all the odds. Everything the doctors said he wouldn’t do he’s done,” Ciera Barnes said.

Kyson also says he’s going to be a sheriff’s deputy for Halloween.

