Jewelry trends with L.H. Bead Gallery

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A few things are permanent on NewsChannel 7 Today, quality reporting, welcoming smiles, and on Tuesday, jewelry.

Lisa Hanna from L.H. Bead Gallery and her daughter-in-law, Makenzie Hanna, stopped by the studio to share some of the latest jewelry trends like Permenately Linked.

This new trend features jewelry that doesn’t have a clasp but instead is permanently connected after being measured to fit each customer best. The jewelry is safe to shower or swim in. As Hanna puts it, “It’s not coming off unless you cut it.”

Hanna explained that while the jewelry is stylish and fun to mix and match with different metals and gemstones, it is really about the bonding experience permanent jewelry creates. Mother-daughter dates, family gatherings, bridal parties, and so many more can make a memory out of the experience.

For more information on the jewelry and how to get yours visit L.H. Bead Gallery’s website here.

