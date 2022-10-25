Josh Carpenter earns our Player of the Week honor

By Scott Rossman
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -This week’s nod for Player of the Week goes to Bay’s Josh Carpenter. The two way player had a receiving touchdown on offense, 13 tackles on defense, along with this interception near the Bay goal line. And later in the game at Fort Walton Beach, he scooped up a fumble and returned it 41 yards for another score. All that part of Bay’s 29-8 road win Friday, taking their record to 7-1. So congrats to Josh Carpenter, our week 9 player of the week!

