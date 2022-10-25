Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet, but more humid night tonight in NWFL. Lows will only fall into the 50s inland w/60s at the coast. Expect passing clouds as well. Winds will be Calm. On Tuesday skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be South at 5-15 mph. A cold front will sweep through Tuesday Evening bringing with it a chance of rain (60%). Severe weather will also be possible, but the chance is small. Rain totals will be around .25″.The front clear us by Wednesday morning meaning we will see sunny, war, but less humid air for several days. Right now we see rain chances returning to NWFL this weekend.

In the tropics we have two areas we are watching... one with a 70% chance to develop and one with a 30% chance. Neither poses a gulf threat.

