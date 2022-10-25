Staying safe this Halloween

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Next Monday is Halloween and as always... we like to send out reminders on how to keep your little ghosts and goblins safe while having a ghoulishly good time scoring those treats.

Halloween may not just be celebrated on the 31st this year. There are parties and several trunk-or-treat events taking place over the weekend.

So little ones will be out and about in their costumes and that means you need to be extra careful.

Ruth Corley with the Bay County sheriff’s office says safety is just as important as deciding what to dress up as.

“Make sure the costumes are safe, are they too long? Are they going to cause your child to trip? Do the shoes fit? Are they wearing a mask? They need to be able to see really well,” said Corley.

Especially when crossing the road, because trick-or-treaters tend to get excited going from house to house for candy and aren’t always watching for cars.

Corley says it is easier to wear makeup costumes instead of ones with masks that limit their ability to see.

If you are decorating your house, make sure you double-check the decor.

“I want to encourage them to get out there and look at their decorations and make sure there’s nothing in the way that might cause a young child to fall and hurt themselves, make sure you move those out of the way,” said Corley.

Pumpkins with lit candles should be swapped with a battery-operated ones to avoid starting fires.

If are staying in and giving out candy, make sure you make the safe choice there too.

“I would encourage you to talk to your kids about not eating any candy until the parent or guardian has had a chance to check the candy, if the candy looks like it’s been opened throw it out, throw it out,” said Corley.

You want to make sure the candy has not been tampered with. Do not give candy that is loose. If your child is receiving the candy make sure it is properly sealed.

“Give out packaged prepackaged candy and think hard about homemade treats or loose candy,” said Corley.

Make sure you go trick or treating with your child so they’re not alone. Take a flashlight with you so you can see well when it gets dark.

if you are staying in, make sure you turn on your porch light and move objects that could become a hazard.

Just a few things to consider so that your spooky good time doesn’t turn into a nightmare.

If you would like to celebrate Halloween early this year, there is a first responders’ trunk or treat this Saturday from 6 to 8 p-m. It will be in the Mosley High School parking lot.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.