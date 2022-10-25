Tanner Jones talks about rematch with Blountstown Friday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Call it a little bit of deja vu for the Port St. Joe and Blountsown football teams. Those two are now set to meet Friday night in the Sunshine State Athletic Conference title game. That based on their SSAC rankings. The deja vu to all this is the Tigers and Sharks met less than four weeks ago. They played in St. Joe back on September 30th, with the Tiger Sharks eventually breaking open a close game and winning 24-6. ”It’s another Monday of preparing for Blountstown.” St. Joe head coach Tanner Jones told me via Zoom Monday morning. “So it will be to get our guys mentally focused. And luckily we played that game one time and they know what kind of to expect. They know the soreness their bodies are going to feel on Saturday. And the intensity of the game. I think it’s going to be an exciting Friday.“

The Sharks are 7-1, the Tigers are 5-4, so the better record for St. Joe. And again, they did win the head to head meeting. So it stands to reason St. Joe would host this S-S-A-C final, but no, it’s Blountstown getting to host come Friday. “The way the SSAC math worked out we are traveling to Blountstown to play at Bowles Field in the enemy’s territory.” coach Jones told me. “You know it’s the way the math worked out. It’s something we all agreed on. Whether we agree with it or not now, it is what it is. And it’s not necessarily a bad thing to go and travel and play a team like Blountstown. You know I think that always sets you up later on in the future.”

Jones adds even though his team did win the first game by 18 in late September, he’s not worried his guys will think the rematch will be easy. ”Well I think our kids know it’s not an easy game. You know we’ve gone back and watched the film, and there’s so many moments in that game, where it could have easily turned the other way. A missed tackle here, or a missed tackle there. Or a block, or a catch. You know there’s so many things in a football game that can change the outcome of it. And our kids know that. They know that they have to come in and prepare. You know that was four weeks ago, a lot changes in four weeks.”

The Sharks coming off a 20-10 win at South Walton, the Tigers coming off a 28-19 loss at Walton. The game at Bowles Field Friday set for 7 and is one of several we’ll feature on Friday Night Overtime.

