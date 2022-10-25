Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar for now. But we do have some clouds cruising our skies. And not far off to our west are some scattered showers developing out of the Gulf and moving toward the Northern Gulf Coast. We’ll have a shot at a stray shower in the afternoon today. But the developing squall line further to the west in Louisiana moves in tonight.

Otherwise, we’re waking up fairly comfortable. Temperatures will get going in the 50s inland to low 60s on the coast. Only those who are susceptible to feeling chilly will want the jacket for the morning drive. Otherwise, roll down the windows and soak up the natural air conditioning on the drive in to work!

Temperatures warm into the 70s for lunch and 80s this afternoon where we could see a few stray showers move in. Any afternoon showers would be fairly quick and small in nature but could produce a brief downpour.

A cold front is on approach across the Northern Gulf Coast today. We’ll likely see a weak squall line move through with the front tonight. Some strong storms are possible, borderline severe.

Only about a quarter to a half inch of rain is expected. Winds may briefly get gusty as the squall passes through sometime between 10pm and 2am across NWFL. There’s a low end, isolated, tornado risk where maybe 1 develops across all of NWFL.

Skies clear out by sunrise tomorrow morning with plenty of sunshine ahead for the rest of the week. Temperatures only take a small dip to a more seasonal high in the upper 70s for the rest of the week.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with winds becoming breezy in the afternoon. Highs today reach the low to mid 80s. There’s a 30% chance for a stray and brief shower in the afternoon. A better rain chance moves in overnight tonight as a weak squall line moves through with a cold front. Your 7 Day Forecast has our skies clearing out tomorrow and for the rest of the week with seasonal highs in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.