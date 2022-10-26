Garrett Fancher is this week’s Student Athlete of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Garrett Fancher plays middle linebacker for South Walton. He’s got a 4.3 GPA and cares just as much about reading books as he does about reading offenses

”I like to think of football as, it could go on past high school.” Garrett told us “But if it doesn’t, I want to have good studies, go to a good university, have a good job.”

Head coach Phil Tisa says he loves the confidence and focus Garrett plays with “He’s kind of our defensive leader on the field, and just does things the right way and is a pleasure to coach as a player and that’s what you look for.”

As Garrett closes in on the end of his high school career, he says he’s challenging himself more and more “Well this year is when I started really driving up my course load with all the 5.0 weighted classes so.”

Garrett’s favorite subject are math and science so he’s aiming to study engineering in his college years. That is fitting seeing how coach Tisa says it’s like Fancher was made to operate like a well oiled machine “It’s just in his DNA,” says Tisa “you know he’s a smart kid. We see that on the field, the way he picks up on things, the way he’s able to communicate, the way he’s able to read people’s offenses.”

“Being smart and having the will to learn more knowledge in the classroom also helps you want to learn more about the game. I think that’s what schools all about. Even if you’re not going to use everything you learn, it’s having the will to learn more.”

Garrett hopes the learning he takes from his classroom teachers will give him the ability to be the locke room teacher each Friday for the Seahawks

Newschannel 7′s Student Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.