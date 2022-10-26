Gulf Coast State College hosts food pantry for students

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf Coast State College has set up a food pantry on campus to assist students who may need a little help stretching their dollar. Students and staff call the pantry the Commodore’s Cupboard.

The program provides food, toiletries and supplies to scholars who are running low.

Students will be greeted by a student worker and must sign in upon entry, then they’ll be able to shop.

Student Activities Director Taylor Gilmore says the college understand sometimes life gets tough.

“You see a lot of students in need, and paying for college is never easy, so this kind of helps them get by with a way to pick up groceries in between those times of needs,” Gilmore said.

Inflation and the stress of school has been a huge problem for adults attending college.

Shelby Kruger is a student at Gulf Coast State College and says the Commodore’s Cupboard lessens some of those burdens.

“Groceries is very expensive especially now a days,” said Kruger. “So, this is a way for students to still be able to eat and live their lives without having to stress about groceries.”

The Commodore’s Cupboard is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Student Union East building in room 63.

The school is accepting supplies and monetary donations to continue supplying the food pantry.

A yard sale has been set up for November 5th to help raise funds. The goal is $20000. All proceeds with go toward supporting the pantry.

