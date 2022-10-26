Lynn Haven man killed while helping in traffic accident, suspect wanted

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Lynn Haven man was killed in a hit-and-run traffic accident on Tuesday, and Panama City Police say suspects are still wanted for questioning.

Officers say a call was made to the intersection of U.S. 231 and Highway 390 around 8:45 p.m. regarding a crash. According to officials, a vehicle towing a utility trailer had lost some of its load while trying to make a turn off 390.

Police say the driver of the trailer, 47-year-old Mark Lee Butler, safely parked and got out to remove debris from the roadway. That’s when Butler was struck by a northbound GMC truck, who then reportedly drove off. Butler was pronounced dead by EMS.

According to Bay County Sheriff’s Office, deputies say the GMC was located near the intersection of 231 and Bayou George Road, approximately five miles from the scene. The drivers had allegedly abandoned the vehicle.

PCPD is asking for anyone who knows the occupants of the vehicle or has any information on the accident to call the department at 850-872-3100, or report tips anonymous with their Tip411 app.

