Lynn Haven man killed while helping in traffic accident, suspect wanted

Panama City Police are on the lookout for anyone with information regarding this truck or the...
Panama City Police are on the lookout for anyone with information regarding this truck or the occupants that drove it.(Panama City Police Department)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Lynn Haven man was killed in a hit-and-run traffic accident on Tuesday, and Panama City Police say suspects are still wanted for questioning.

Officers say a call was made to the intersection of U.S. 231 and Highway 390 around 8:45 p.m. regarding a crash. According to officials, a vehicle towing a utility trailer had lost some of its load while trying to make a turn off 390.

Police say the driver of the trailer, 47-year-old Mark Lee Butler, safely parked and got out to remove debris from the roadway. That’s when Butler was struck by a northbound GMC truck, who then reportedly drove off. Butler was pronounced dead by EMS.

According to Bay County Sheriff’s Office, deputies say the GMC was located near the intersection of 231 and Bayou George Road, approximately five miles from the scene. The drivers had allegedly abandoned the vehicle.

PCPD is asking for anyone who knows the occupants of the vehicle or has any information on the accident to call the department at 850-872-3100, or report tips anonymous with their Tip411 app.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and later died.
Back Beach Road crash ends in death
Officials said the goal is to relieve drivers of that traffic headache.
Construction of Gulf Coast Parkway set to begin soon
City leaders paid big bucks to filter out the stinky scent that stems from the facility but hit...
$1.2 million project works to get rid of stinky smell in Panama City Beach
Gregory Tanner is charged with theft of property, forgery, financial exploitation of an elderly...
Man arrested after mother-in-law’s body found buried in flower bed, officials say
The report of a disturbance on Anderson Street in Chipley ended in the arrest of 21-year-old,...
Disturbance call leads to possession arrest

Latest News

A Marianna man wanted for murder and robbery charges in Florida was arrested in Montana on...
Marianna homicide suspect found in Montana after four years
Wear It Wednesday with Boutique by the Bay
Wear It Wednesday with Boutique by the Bay
Harley Hill is this week's 850 Student of the Week.
Harley Hill is this week's 850 Strong Student of the week
Wear It Wednesday with Boutique by the Bay part two
Wear It Wednesday with Boutique by the Bay part two