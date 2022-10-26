Marianna homicide suspect found in Montana after four years

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Marianna man wanted for murder and robbery charges in Florida was arrested in Montana on Tuesday for a separate charge, according to Marianna Police Department.

In August 2018, Marianna officers responded to a house on Edenfield in reference to a reported of a dead person. When they arrived with EMS, officials say they found 92-year-old Chatman Adams dead from a fatal gunshot wound.

Investigators then worked collecting evidence and witnesses, and allegedly linked suspect Juqon Douglas of Marianna to the case. Police claim Douglas was allegedly at the home prior to the murder and while there, Douglas and Adams got into a fight, which ended with Douglas grabbing Adams’ firearm, shooting him, and running from the home.

In October 2022, a grand jury viewed this case in Jackson County, deciding the formal indictment and charging Douglas with murder with a firearm and robbery with a firearm. Warrants were then reportedly signed to arrest him.

Meanwhile, on October 25th, Douglas had been allegedly involved in a domestic disturbance in Billings, Montana. When Billings police began their investigation, they say they found Douglas was wanted in Florida.

According to the release, officers in Billing arrested Douglas on the active warrants as well as partner or family member assault or strangulation. Investigators say Douglas will be in Yellowstone County Detention Facility until his court appearance, then extradited back to Jackson County.

