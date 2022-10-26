Panama City Commissioners approve motion for a forensic audit after a former employee is charged with embezzlement

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners brought Michael Johnson’s alleged actions to the forefront at their meeting Tuesday morning.

“The goal of us doing it now proactively is to ensure there’s been no compromising of the government funds any further than what’s known,” said Josh Street, City Commissioner for Ward IV.

Johnson is a former Panama City employee who is accused of embezzling an estimated $470,000.

City leaders agreed to ask staff to bring a proposed contract for a forensic audit to the table at the next commission meeting.

All of Johnson’s expenses, contracts, and payments made when he worked for the city would be under investigation.

These include but are not limited to the local housing programs and the Community Redevelopment Agency.

The Friends of After School Assistance Program, or “ASAP,” would also be under a microscope.

“It is another nonprofit that is not operated by the city, but we’re going to look through every invoice, we’ll look for every check request, and we’ll look at every single payment that’s made from the City of Panama City to ensure there hasn’t been a tie-in to those transactions,” Street said.

The audit is meant to help build back trust between the public and the government.

“As a citizen, it kind of leaves an uneasy feeling about the trust for the city,” said Michelle Clay, Executive Director of DADSRA-Panhandle. “[However,] “I will say I’m super impressed and pleased by the words said by Commissioner Josh Street in trying to restore that trust.”

City commissioners said they aren’t sure how long the forensic audit will take to complete.

NewsChannel 7 reached out to the Bay County Jail to ask if Michael Johnson would like to make a comment.

He declined a request to be interviewed.

