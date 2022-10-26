Reports: Jules Bass, producer of holiday classic ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,’ dies at 87

FILE - Jules Bass was the producer and director behind several animated holiday films.
FILE - Jules Bass was the producer and director behind several animated holiday films.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Jules Bass, producer and director of holiday classics such as ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,’ and ‘Frosty the Snowman’ has died, according to several news reports.

Bass was 87.

Bass was a director and producer for Rankin/Bass Productions, a film company that produced numerous animated holiday films such as ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,’ ‘Frosty the Snowman,’ ‘Santa Claus is Comin’ To Town,’ and ‘The Little Drummer Boy.’

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and later died.
Back Beach Road crash ends in death
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Officials said the goal is to relieve drivers of that traffic headache.
Construction of Gulf Coast Parkway set to begin soon
Officials were told by the driver she had just gotten off a midnight shift and was fatigued.
Collision in Calhoun County leaves pedestrian with critical injuries
Franklin County officials searching for missing woman.
Franklin County officials searching for missing woman

Latest News

Panama City Commissioners met at the Bay County Government Center in Panama City.
Panama City Commissioners approve motion for a forensic audit after a former employee is charged with embezzlement
Animal shelters overflowing amid increase in neglect cases, surrenders
Animal shelters overflowing amid rise in neglect cases, surrenders
Gulf Coast State College has set up a food pantry on campus to assist students who may need a...
Gulf Coast State College hosts food pantry for students
PC Commission Discuss Michael Johnson
PC Commission Discuss Michael Johnson