SEC takes strong stance against storming the field

Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college football game on Oct. 15.(AP Photo/Wade Payne)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference wants tremendous competition.

It also wants teams from both schools to have a safe experience after playing in perhaps the most frenzied arenas in college football.

Wild celebrations after No. 3 Tennessee’s landmark home win over No. 6 Alabama and No. 18 LSU’s victory over 15th-ranked Mississippi turned into hefty fines for both winning schools for violating the SEC’s Access to Competition Area.

Tennessee was fined $100,000 and LSU was docked $250,000.

The SEC has an increasing scale on fines with additional violations triggering bigger penalties.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and later died.
Back Beach Road crash ends in death
Officials said the goal is to relieve drivers of that traffic headache.
Construction of Gulf Coast Parkway set to begin soon
City leaders paid big bucks to filter out the stinky scent that stems from the facility but hit...
$1.2 million project works to get rid of stinky smell in Panama City Beach
Gregory Tanner is charged with theft of property, forgery, financial exploitation of an elderly...
Man arrested after mother-in-law’s body found buried in flower bed, officials say
The report of a disturbance on Anderson Street in Chipley ended in the arrest of 21-year-old,...
Disturbance call leads to possession arrest

Latest News

FILE - Herschel Walker, GOP candidate for the U.S. Senate for Georgia, speaks at a primary...
Herschel Walker faces abortion allegation from 2nd accuser
Joined by Consumer Financial Protection Bureau chief Rohit Chopra, left, and Federal Trade...
With Americans feeling pinched, Biden targets ‘junk fees’
A map shows the contested part of Ukraine. (Source: CNN)
Russia, NATO hold nuclear drills as Ukraine villages pounded
A woman in Connecticut got a surprise of a lifetime with the return of her lost wedding ring.
‘Don’t lose hope’: Wife gets wedding ring back after losing it down the drain
Mississippi police said a 1-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he accidentally fell...
Toddler fighting for his life after accidentally falling into swimming pool at day care