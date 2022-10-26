This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is.....

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Harley Hill is a senior at Mosley High School in Lynn Haven.

At Mosley, Harley likes spending time with others.

“I’m a very social person, so I like the social aspect of school,” Hill said. “And I enjoy the teachers and they’re always here for us.”

Outside of school, Harley spends her time playing soccer with the Dolphins.

And serving local kids in the community.

“I enjoyed getting to make an impact in their lives,” Hill said. “I didn’t realize so many kids didn’t know how to swim. So I enjoyed actually making an impact outside of school and outside of the boys and girls club.”

Harley is grateful she can impact her community.

“It means a lot that I’m being respected for it and people are actually watching what I’m doing outside of school and work,” Hill said.

Congratulations to this week’s 850Strong Student of the Week, Harley Hill.

