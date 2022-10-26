Three returns make up this week’s “Plays” of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -This week, we’re splitting the Play of the Week three ways! Call it a triumvirate of returns! First Niceville at Leon, a key 49-20 district win for the Eagles, part of that a 37 yard punt return touchdown by Brendan Giddings and the Niceville return team! Another punt return touchdown turned in by the North Bay Haven return team, with sophomore Lakota Johnson handling the ball, he catches it on the fly at the 46 and goes untouched for the score as part of the Bucks 41-0 win over Vernon. And last but not least, the Bay kickoff return team with Will Smiley on the ball, like he’s shot out of a cannon once he hits the traffic in the middle of the field, his 88 yard return part of Bay’s 29-8 win over the Vikings. Congrats to all three combining for our plays of the week!

