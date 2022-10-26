Three returns make up this week’s “Plays” of the Week

By Scott Rossman
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -This week, we’re splitting the Play of the Week three ways! Call it a triumvirate of returns! First Niceville at Leon, a key 49-20 district win for the Eagles, part of that a 37 yard punt return touchdown by Brendan Giddings and the Niceville return team! Another punt return touchdown turned in by the North Bay Haven return team, with sophomore Lakota Johnson handling the ball, he catches it on the fly at the 46 and goes untouched for the score as part of the Bucks 41-0 win over Vernon. And last but not least, the Bay kickoff return team with Will Smiley on the ball, like he’s shot out of a cannon once he hits the traffic in the middle of the field, his 88 yard return part of Bay’s 29-8 win over the Vikings. Congrats to all three combining for our plays of the week!

The Play of the Week is sponsored by Sonic.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and later died.
Back Beach Road crash ends in death
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Officials said the goal is to relieve drivers of that traffic headache.
Construction of Gulf Coast Parkway set to begin soon
Officials were told by the driver she had just gotten off a midnight shift and was fatigued.
Collision in Calhoun County leaves pedestrian with critical injuries
Franklin County officials searching for missing woman.
Franklin County officials searching for missing woman

Latest News

Student Athlete of the Week
Garrett Fancher is this week’s Student Athlete of the Week
Coaches Jones and Jordan talk about their rematch in Blountstown Friday
Donnie Tyndall talks about taking the next step at Chipola
Chipola mens basketball team prepares for season ahead
Player of the Week
Josh Carpenter earns our Player of the Week honor