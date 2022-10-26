Treasured Panama City ball park now open after renovations

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - City leaders came together for a celebratory ribbon cutting ceremony at Sudduth Park Wednesday morning.

The youth baseball field in the Cove was battered by Hurricane Michael.

“Everything was destroyed here,” said Jenna Haligas, City Commissioner for Ward 1. “All of the fences were torn down, the bleachers, everything was affected.”

It took a village to turn it into a field of dreams.

“To our facilities teammates, our quality of life teammates, our electricians, carpenters, and painters,” said Mark McQueen, City Manager for Panama City. “Everyone rolled up their sleeves to work on this project together.”

Sudduth Park has been part of the Panama City community for decades.

“This is incredible,” said JR Sudduth, Jr., a member of the Sudduth family. “I mean, my grandfather donated this property in 1954.”

Sudduth says he remembers playing on the field as a small boy.

“I remember growing up here in the 60′s and 70′s,” Sudduth said. “The impact it had on me and the kids in the area playing junior and little league baseball here.”

It took a labor of love to bring the park back to life.

“We went through the engineering, we went through the construction, and here we are with a beautiful project,” Haligas said.

People can also enjoy new parking, dugouts, site utilities, a refurbished concession stand, and more.

However, the park is just one example of city leaders’ efforts to improve the quality of life for the community.

“It’s not just the big parks,” Haligas said. “It’s the little ones as well, like Craft Field in Millville. We grated that, we did all of that in-house. We did irrigation and sod. Kids are back out and ready to play football.”

Bay Memorial Park, Joe Moody Park, and Daffin Park are other examples.

“It’s kind of baby steps getting there, but now you can see we mean what we say,” Haligas said.

Sudduth Park cost $1.3 million.

It was primarily funded by FEMA and insurance funds.

It’s expected to get additional playground equipment and an electronic scoreboard at some point.

