Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rain will move through the panhandle tonight and quickly exit by the time you wake up Wednesday morning. Rainfall will be most likely between 10p-2a over NWFL with 1/4″ most likely. Once the front moves through winds will turn north tonight allowing less humid air to move into our area. Lows will fall into the mid to upper 50s inland with low 60s at the coast. On Wednesday skies will be sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Winds will be NW at 10 mph. Lows will drop into the 40s by Thursday morning. The forecast remains dry through the end of the work week, but another cold front will bring rain by late Saturday into Sunday. The rain should exit by Halloween.

In the tropics there are 3 areas with a low chance of development. None of them pose a threat to the Gulf right now, but we will keep an eye on them.

