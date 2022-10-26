Wear It Wednesday with Boutique by the Bay

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On this week’s Wear It Wednesday, Jessica and Sam showed off some fun fall skirts with styles from Boutique by the Bay.

Boutique by the Bay is located in Port St. Joe and has tons of different styles, sizes, and jewelry combinations for viewers to check out.

Manager, Lisa Keels, said this season is all about texture. Everything from velvet to leather to sequins to corduroy, and Boutique by the Bay has it all.

Rosemary Haynes, social media manager, said she loves to see these trends back in style.

For more information about Boutique by the Bay and their open house event Thursday visit their Facebook page here.

