Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

It’s quieting down now on radar with the overnight storms shifting out to the east. Rain totals were around a half inch to an inch across NWFL. Skies are clearing out as well and we’ll see plenty of sunshine through the day ahead.

Winds are picking up out of the north as a cold front slid through last night with the storms. It’ll be occasionally breezy this morning, with those winds backing off a bit into the afternoon. But it will be a noticeable change in air mass this morning despite the lack of a big cool down with temperatures.

Some will want a jacket for the cooler and drier breeze this morning. But by the mid to late morning, you’ll be able to shed it as we warm up under the sun to the upper 60s.

Skies will turn sunny for the rest of the work week and temperatures will remain seasonal. Chilly to cool mornings ahead with 40s inland and 50s on the coast to highs in the upper 70s.

Another storm system develops out of Texas and heads our way by the weekend. Showers may start up later in the day on Saturday and persist into Sunday before clearing out Sunday night and into Halloween.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies with a cool and dry northerly breeze. Highs today reach the upper 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a nice sunny and seasonal streak to finish out the work week before the next storm system moves in over the weekend.

