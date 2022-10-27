Enjoy some thrills and chills at the Freeport Fright Nights

By Claire Jones
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Halloween is just around the corner, and students and staff at Freeport High School are helping the community get into the spooky mood at the school’s first-ever Freeport Fright Nights.

The school auditorium has been transformed into a haunted maze, and students dress up to perform along the path. The entry fee is $10 per person, and the proceeds go towards the Odyssey of the Mind program at the Freeport High and Middle Schools.

School staff said the program focuses on teaching students how to apply what they learn in school to real-life situations.

Freeport High School teacher Terry Baker said the event was mostly funded and created by school staff.

“It’s been some funded by the theater program, but it’s pretty much teacher-funded,” Baker said. “We’ve sunk our money into it, our time, because we really believe in [the program] and we want to plant a tree for future generations.”

The doors are open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, and from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Baker said they hope to continue the event every year.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and later died.
Back Beach Road crash ends in death
Officials said the goal is to relieve drivers of that traffic headache.
Construction of Gulf Coast Parkway set to begin soon
Panama City Police are on the lookout for anyone with information regarding this truck or the...
Lynn Haven man killed while helping in traffic accident, suspect wanted
City leaders paid big bucks to filter out the stinky scent that stems from the facility but hit...
$1.2 million project works to get rid of stinky smell in Panama City Beach
Possible Bonifay Tornado damage
EF-0 tornado hits near Bonifay

Latest News

Rain chances return to the area this weekend.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Rain chances return to the area this weekend.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
The Sudduth Park Improvement Project ribbon cutting ceremony was held Oct. 26.
Treasured Panama City ball park now open after renovations
Wednesday, the St. Joe Company teamed up with InterMountain Management to break going on a new...
More hotels going up in Panama City Beach