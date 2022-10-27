Enjoy some thrills and chills at the Freeport Fright Nights

FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Halloween is just around the corner, and students and staff at Freeport High School are helping the community get into the spooky mood at the school’s first-ever Freeport Fright Nights.

The school auditorium has been transformed into a haunted maze, and students dress up to perform along the path. The entry fee is $10 per person, and the proceeds go towards the Odyssey of the Mind program at the Freeport High and Middle Schools.

School staff said the program focuses on teaching students how to apply what they learn in school to real-life situations.

Freeport High School teacher Terry Baker said the event was mostly funded and created by school staff.

“It’s been some funded by the theater program, but it’s pretty much teacher-funded,” Baker said. “We’ve sunk our money into it, our time, because we really believe in [the program] and we want to plant a tree for future generations.”

The doors are open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, and from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Baker said they hope to continue the event every year.

