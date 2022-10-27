Falling into Fun with Halloween party tips and tricks

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Still not sure what perfect addition to add to that long-anticipated Halloween party?

Ultimate party planners, April Crosby and Olivia Crosby Sanchez stopped by NewsChannel 7 to share some fun and creative ideas to get those sweat treats coming alive this spooky season.

The mother-daughter team brought along a few ghosts, goblins, and bats Thursday morning all in dessert form, of course.

They say the only way to enjoy any party, especially Halloween is to have fun with what is being served. These easy and fun ideas are great family treats, and the adults love the spirited fun just as much as the kids.

To check out this spread and spark some ideas for your Halloween party, watch the videos attached.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Police are on the lookout for anyone with information regarding this truck or the...
Lynn Haven man killed while helping in traffic accident, suspect wanted
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Officials said the goal is to relieve drivers of that traffic headache.
Construction of Gulf Coast Parkway set to begin soon
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
Possible Bonifay Tornado damage
EF-0 tornado hits near Bonifay

Latest News

Warrior Beach Retreat Gives Back to Former Injured Veterans
Warrior Beach Retreat Gives Back to Former Injured Veterans
How to Have the Best Halloween Party Ever part two
How to Have the Best Halloween Party Ever part two
How to Have the Best Halloween Party Ever
How to Have the Best Halloween Party Ever
New townhouses under construction near downtown Panama City.
New townhouses under construction near downtown Panama City