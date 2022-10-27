Fields of Faith returning to Panama City

Fields of Faith event at Tommy Oliver Stadium
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sharing your faith can sometimes be scary, but it came easy for several Bay District Schools students Wednesday night.

The Fellowship of Christian athletes held a Fields of Faith event at Tommy Oliver stadium for the first time in years. The event brought hundreds of people out of the stadium.

The ambassador of the fellowship of Christian athletes in Bay County, Willie Spears, says this is one thing he wanted to bring back after being dormant for a decade.

“We want to teach young people that it is ok not to be ashamed of their faith and I think the best way to do that is get them in front of their peers and brag about Jesus,” said Spears.

Many students did get up and speak in front of their classmates and shared their testimonies and prayers.

Many students shared their favorite bible verses.

“This is the lord’s declaration of plans for your future and hope amen,” said one student.

Spears says he was only expecting maybe 100 people to show up, but he was surprised to see the stands filled at the stadium.

Wednesday’s event wasn’t limited to students, anyone in the community could come.

“Not just a student anyone we want 90-year old’s here, we want infants here, we want pregnant moms with babies who aren’t even here yet to hear the gospel tonight,” said Spears.

Spears says he’s hoping this is just the beginning of showing the young people they can make a difference by speaking out about their faith.

“Opportunity for young people to share their faith and not be ashamed in their schools and communities,” said Spears.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and later died.
Back Beach Road crash ends in death
Officials said the goal is to relieve drivers of that traffic headache.
Construction of Gulf Coast Parkway set to begin soon
Panama City Police are on the lookout for anyone with information regarding this truck or the...
Lynn Haven man killed while helping in traffic accident, suspect wanted
City leaders paid big bucks to filter out the stinky scent that stems from the facility but hit...
$1.2 million project works to get rid of stinky smell in Panama City Beach
Possible Bonifay Tornado damage
EF-0 tornado hits near Bonifay

Latest News

New townhouses under construction near downtown Panama City.
New townhouses under construction near downtown Panama City
Longtime Bay County Sheriff's Deputy and County Commission, Jerry Girvin, passed away Wednesday.
Former Bay County Sheriff’s Deputy and County Commissioner Jerry Girvin dies
High School Volleyball Scores and Highlights - Playoffs Round 1
High School Volleyball Scores and Highlights - Playoffs Round 1
At least one dead after Freeport traffic crash
At least one dead after Freeport traffic crash