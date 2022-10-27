Fields of Faith returning to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sharing your faith can sometimes be scary, but it came easy for several Bay District Schools students Wednesday night.

The Fellowship of Christian athletes held a Fields of Faith event at Tommy Oliver stadium for the first time in years. The event brought hundreds of people out of the stadium.

The ambassador of the fellowship of Christian athletes in Bay County, Willie Spears, says this is one thing he wanted to bring back after being dormant for a decade.

“We want to teach young people that it is ok not to be ashamed of their faith and I think the best way to do that is get them in front of their peers and brag about Jesus,” said Spears.

Many students did get up and speak in front of their classmates and shared their testimonies and prayers.

Many students shared their favorite bible verses.

“This is the lord’s declaration of plans for your future and hope amen,” said one student.

Spears says he was only expecting maybe 100 people to show up, but he was surprised to see the stands filled at the stadium.

Wednesday’s event wasn’t limited to students, anyone in the community could come.

“Not just a student anyone we want 90-year old’s here, we want infants here, we want pregnant moms with babies who aren’t even here yet to hear the gospel tonight,” said Spears.

Spears says he’s hoping this is just the beginning of showing the young people they can make a difference by speaking out about their faith.

“Opportunity for young people to share their faith and not be ashamed in their schools and communities,” said Spears.

