Former Bay County Sheriff’s Deputy and County Commissioner Jerry Girvin dies

A longtime public figure in Bay County has passed away.

Jerry Girvin served at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office for 26 years in a number of capacities.

He was the public information officer and had a weekly segment on WJHG.

Later he would serve as captain of community services and was the host of a crime stoppers series.

Girvin retired from the sheriff’s office in 2002 but continued to serve the community.

He ran for Bay County Commissioner and won... serving on the board from 2002 to 2010.

Jerry Girvin was 86 years old.

