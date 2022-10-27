High School Football Scores and Highlights - Week 10

Friday Night Overtime/Week 2 Scores and Highlights
Friday Night Overtime/Week 2 Scores and Highlights(WJHG)
By Braden Maloy
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Thursday

Mosley at Niceville

Excel, AL at Chipley

Liberty at Bozeman

Friday

SSAC - Port St. Joe at Blountstown

Holmes at Sneads

Rutherford at Bay

Rickards at Arnold

Freeport at Graceville

North Bay Haven at South Walton

Pensacola at Walton

FSU at Marianna

Pataula at Franklin

Cottondale at Vernon

Rocky Bayou at Maclay

Fort Walton Beach at Choctaw

Leon at Crestview

Aucilla Chrisitan at Destin

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Panama City Police are on the lookout for anyone with information regarding this truck or the...
Lynn Haven man killed while helping in traffic accident, suspect wanted
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
Officials said the goal is to relieve drivers of that traffic headache.
Construction of Gulf Coast Parkway set to begin soon
Possible Bonifay Tornado damage
EF-0 tornado hits near Bonifay

Latest News

North Florida Motorplex
Nitro Funny Cars and Jets on tap for North Florida Motorplex Saturday
Mosley and Niceville set to meet in this week’s American Charlie Game of the Week
Sneads leads area teams with playoff wins Tuesday
High School Volleyball Scores and Highlights - Playoffs Round 1
Play of the Week
Three returns make up this week’s “Plays” of the Week