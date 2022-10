PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Round one of the 6A FHSAA State Championship took place tonight.

Gainesville 0 Mosley 3

Niceville 0 New Smyrna Beach 3

Mosley will travel to Gulf Breeze on Saturday, October 29 for their second-round match-up. That match starts at 7pm.

