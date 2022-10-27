At least one dead after Freeport traffic crash

At least one dead after Freeport traffic crash
At least one dead after Freeport traffic crash(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At least one person is dead after a serious crash in Freeport Wednesday night.

Officials with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office sat the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 20 and SR 331.

WCSO posted to social media to say all lanes of SR 331 S are blocked while first responders work the scene.

Officials say drivers can expect road closures for an extended period of time and ask that you avoid the area if possible.

Florida Highway Patrol will be conducting an investigation.

