At least one dead after Freeport traffic crash

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At least one person is dead after a serious crash in Freeport Wednesday night.

Officials with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office sat the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 20 and SR 331.

WCSO posted to social media to say all lanes of SR 331 S are blocked while first responders work the scene.

Officials say drivers can expect road closures for an extended period of time and ask that you avoid the area if possible.

Florida Highway Patrol will be conducting an investigation.

