Mosley and Niceville set to meet in this week’s American Charlie Game of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A district title is on the line in this week’s American Charlie Grill and Tavern High School Football Game of the Week. That the game between the Mosley Dolphins and Niceville Eagles. The winner will claim the 4S-2 championship, and the guaranteed state berth that goes with it. The Dolphins head west with a 5-3 overall record, they’re 2-1 in district with wins over Leon and Crestview, the district loss coming a few weeks ago at Chiles. That Crestview game played back on the 13th, Mosley followed that up with a bye week, and I spoke to Mosley head coach Tommy Joe Whiddon about taking some time off before this biggest game of the season!

”I thought the bye week was really good, a really good time.” coach Whiddon told me. “You know we played eight weeks straight so a good off week at a good time. The guys were able to get rested up. We got in three good days of practice you know focusing in on some fundamentals. And also using the extra time to get ready for our game this week versus Niceville. You know our goal at the beginning of the season was to play, to win a district championship, and we’re here. I know our route to get here maybe not the way we exactly wanted it to go. But nonetheless we are here with that opportunity and we’re excited about it and we’re going to do everything we can to take advantage of this opportunity.”

The Eagles will be hosting Thursday with a 7-1 overall record, and with a 3-0 mark, having beaten Chiles, Crestview and last week Leon. Mosley would win the district with a win because if they’re both 3-1, they’ll win the tiebreaker. So again this one is for all the 6A-2 marbles! Niceville gets the advantage of hosting, no small thing says Nicevlle head coach Grant Thompson.

“That’s a big deal.” Thompson said. “When we were at our district meeting doing the schedule, that was something I was kind of looking at, where this game was going to be played. So yeah I mean I think it’s always a big deal. Especially our atmosphere is really good here. We think the stadium will be packed and the band is going to be going, you know all those things. So we’re excited to have this game here.”

“A lot on the line, a home playoff game is on the line.” adds coach Whiddon “Back to back district championships is on the line. So a lot of things that this program can be really proud of and something our guys are really proud about, they’re excited about. And looking forward again to Thursday night.”

“You know Coach Whiddon is a real good friend of mine, does a great job.” says coach Thompson “We knew one way or another that this was going to be a huge game. You know I don’t think you come, necessarily come into the season saying this is definitely the district title but the way it shook out, here we go. We get the chance to play a really good Mosley football team.”

That game Thursday at Eagles Stadium set for 7, we’ll have the highlights in our late news Thursday night.

