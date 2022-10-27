New townhouses under construction near downtown Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -If you walk down Harmon Avenue you can hear the sounds of construction, as five new townhomes are being built near downtown Panama City

“Residential is probably the biggest anchor we could have downtown,” Panama City Commissioner, Jenna Haligas, said.

These townhomes are being built as a part of Cypress Community Development Corp.’s Pine Needle Opportunity Zone Fund.

It’s just one of many new housing units going into Panama City.

“So each site of the 10 sites has different programming different types of units,” Patrick Cave, Opportunity Zone Fund Manager, said.

The different types include duplexes, cottages, and townhouses. Developers say this housing is geared towards the workforce group.

“We are probably focused on 120% of adjusted median income as opposed to 80% or less. A lot of affordable housing is targeted at families that are making 80% of the area’s median income. For us, we would go higher to 120. But the hope is that teachers, first responders pilots, nurses could afford to live at our homes,” Cave, said.

The townhomes that are under construction are located at the corner of Harmon and 5th Ave. Which is just a short walk to go downtown and visit Harrison Ave.

“To think that you could have a place downtown that you could just walk to have dinner or once the Martin is open you could walk to go see a play or whatever. It is just a really cool thing to think the live work play actually happening in our city,” Haligas said.

Which also has downtown business owners excited about this as well.

“I think that would really help to create more of a community not only as businesses but also residential and really build the area and create a nice atmosphere,” Kristen Wilson, owner of Wild Grace, said.

Cave said the townhomes should be completed by the beginning of 2023.

