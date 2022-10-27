Nitro Funny Cars and Jets on tap for North Florida Motorplex Saturday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -To our racing update courtesy the folks at the North Florida Motorplex. And come Saturday it’s going to be a night of Nitro Funny Cars, like the ones you see here, Jet Cars, ProMods, some fireworks and even a costume contest for the kids. What with Monday being Halloween and all. The gates to the track open at 8 am Saturday, time trials set to begin at 10 am, with racing beginning after that. Pro Mod qualifying begins at 1 pm with those finals at 8, the Funny Cars and Altereds and Jets starting at 5. For more information call (850) 209-4346.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.