Thursday Evening Forecast

More clouds & more humidity are returning
By Chris Smith
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s not going to be as cold tonight in NWFL as moisture and a few clouds increase over our area. Lows tonight will fall into the 50s area wide. Winds will be NE at 5 mph. On Friday skies will be partly cloudy and it will be more humid. Highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80. Winds will be NE/SE at 5-10 mph. As we head into the weekend a cold front will bring a chance of rain overnight Saturday night into Sunday morning. The heaviest of the rain will be toward Pensacola with lighter totals toward Apalachicola. Highs this weekend will be near 80 w/lows near 60. The weather will improve as we head into Halloween on Monday.

In the tropics we have 2 areas with a medium chance of development. One with a 40% east of the Bahamas and south of Bermuda and one in the Caribbean with a 50% chance. Neither poses any immediate threat to the U.S.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

