Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with clear skies. Plenty of sunshine and blue skies head our way today.

Temperatures are much cooler out this morning than yesterday. You’ll want to grab the jacket before heading out to start your day. We’ll get the morning started largely in the upper 40s inland to near 50s on the coast.

It won’t stay chilly all day. Temperatures warm up to the upper 60s by lunch. Highs today top out in the seasonal upper 70s from 3 to 5pm.

High pressure has returned to our skies allowing for plenty of sunshine for today. The ridge will slide a bit further to our east by Friday.

Some low-level moisture may gradually return by tomorrow morning as winds start to shift to the east a bit. We may even feel a little more humidity by the afternoon.

The moisture return is also present across the rest of the Gulf, and it’ll start feeding a new storm system moving into Texas later today and tomorrow. We’ll start to see a few more clouds in this setup heading into Friday and Saturday across NWFL.

Rain chances for the Panhandle appear to pick up later in the day on Saturday and move through Saturday night into Sunday morning as the system drags another cold front through. About a half inch to an inch of rain is likely. But some may see over an inch if we can get some thunderstorms to pass through.

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine with a seasonal feel. We’ll warm up pleasantly into the afternoon after the chilly start. Highs today reach the upper 70s by mid to late afternoon. Your 7 Day Forecast has a mostly to partly sunny day ahead for Friday before clouds thicken up into the weekend with rain chances developing later in the day on Saturday and sticking around into Sunday morning.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.