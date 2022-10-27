Wednesday Evening Forecast

Cool weather tonight with more son on Thursday
By Chris Smith
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a clear an cool night tonight in the panhandle with lows in the 40s inland w/low 50s at the coast. Winds will be North at 10 mph. On Thursday skies will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be North at 5-10 mph. The humidity will increase a bit on Friday so lows Friday AM will start in the 50s with highs near 80. A cold front will bring our next chance of rain Saturday night into Sunday. For now it looks like it will be a dry Halloween.

In the tropics we have 2 areas with a medium chance of development, but for now neither poses much of a U.S. threat. We will monitor just in case.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

