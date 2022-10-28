Christmas Decor Showcase featuring Kirby Holt

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Although it is the last weekend in October, NewsChannel 7 Today has Christmas on the brain.

Kirby Holt, AIFD, stopped by this morning to tell us it’s never too early to start getting those decorations out, especially when they are as beautiful as these designs Holt created right here in the studio.

Holt will be showcasing all his decorating tips and tricks at the Chipley Womens’s Club’s Christmas Decor Showcase next week. The event times are November 3 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and November 4 at 10 a.m.

Holt is also the owner of Blossoms, a small-town flower shop with world class ability, located in Chipley. To check out more floral designs, visit that Facebook here.

