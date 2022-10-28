Christmas Decor Showcase featuring Kirby Holt

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Although it is the last weekend in October, NewsChannel 7 Today has Christmas on the brain.

Kirby Holt, AIFD, stopped by this morning to tell us it’s never too early to start getting those decorations out, especially when they are as beautiful as these designs Holt created right here in the studio.

Holt will be showcasing all his decorating tips and tricks at the Chipley Womens’s Club’s Christmas Decor Showcase next week. The event times are November 3 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and November 4 at 10 a.m.

Holt is also the owner of Blossoms, a small-town flower shop with world class ability, located in Chipley. To check out more floral designs, visit that Facebook here.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating three...
Three suspects wanted in fatal hit-and-run accident
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
Wednesday, the St. Joe Company teamed up with InterMountain Management to break going on a new...
More hotels going up in Panama City Beach
At least one dead after Freeport traffic crash
At least one dead after Freeport traffic crash

Latest News

Zoo Boo Halloween Event
Zoo Boo Halloween Weekend Event
Zoo Boo Halloween Event part two
Zoo Boo Halloween Event part two
Zoo Boo Halloween Event
Zoo Boo Halloween Event
Christmas Decor Showcase Featuring Kirby Holt
Christmas Decor Showcase Featuring Kirby Holt